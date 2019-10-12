Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linx S.A. operates as a software development company. It designs and develops management and performance software for retail, as well as focuses on payment options and digital transformation. The company serves automotive, e-commerce, pharmacy, laundries, fashion and electronic industries. Linx S.A. is based in SP, Brazil. “

Get Linx alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price target on Linx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

NASDAQ:LINX opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Linx has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Linx in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Moon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Linx in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Linx in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linx in the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Linx in the 2nd quarter worth about $912,000.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Linx (LINX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.