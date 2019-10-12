Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNC. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $69.00 target price on Lincoln National and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lincoln National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.09.

LNC stock opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 608,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,131 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 442,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 304,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 121,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

