Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Down 35.6% in September

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the August 30th total of 108,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

LMB stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 11,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,859. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. Limbach has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 2.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limbach during the second quarter valued at $2,196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Limbach during the second quarter valued at $1,559,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Limbach by 736.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 126,399 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Limbach during the second quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Limbach during the second quarter valued at $723,000. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Limbach from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Limbach to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.