Liberum Capital Lowers Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target to GBX 3,900

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price target reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) price target (up previously from GBX 4,750 ($62.07)) on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered Whitbread to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Whitbread to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,782.14 ($62.49).

WTB traded up GBX 157 ($2.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,195 ($54.82). 1,218,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.07. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 3,988 ($52.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,321.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,591.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,501 ($58.81), for a total value of £351,078 ($458,745.59).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

