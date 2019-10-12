Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

LSXMK stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selz Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 321,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.