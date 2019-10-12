Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies primarily in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is based in DENVER, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LBRT. ValuEngine raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. AltaCorp Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.43.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $542.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.21 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In related news, Director Brett Staffieri sold 23,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $241,579.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

