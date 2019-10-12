LeoNovus (CVE:LTV) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of LeoNovus Inc (CVE:LTV) rose 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 24,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 285,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75.

About LeoNovus (CVE:LTV)

LeoNovus Inc, a cloud solutions software company, provides software defined object storage solutions; and governance, risk management, and compliance solutions for enterprises. Its algorithms virtualize, transform, slice, and disperse data across a network of on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud storage nodes.

