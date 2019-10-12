Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

LEG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

LEG stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.88. 991,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,387. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $450,074.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,401,075.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 579,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.