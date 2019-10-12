Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Trading Down 15.8%

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2019 // Comments off

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc (CVE:LPS) were down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 21,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 59,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 million and a PE ratio of -3.75.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Legend Power Systems Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartGATE, a patented device designed to provide energy savings through conservation voltage reduction to commercial and industrial buildings. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.