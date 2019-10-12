Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Trading Down 15.8%

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc (CVE:LPS) were down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 21,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 59,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 million and a PE ratio of -3.75.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Legend Power Systems Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartGATE, a patented device designed to provide energy savings through conservation voltage reduction to commercial and industrial buildings. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

