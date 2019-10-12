Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,519,000 after purchasing an additional 295,521 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.67. 787,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.57. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $125.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

