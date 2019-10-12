Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.27 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,075 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,914,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,367,981. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 265.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.