Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Given $18.33 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $18.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Legacy Housing an industry rank of 149 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Oak Ridge Finl. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,463. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 5,113 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $65,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neal J. Suit sold 6,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,971 shares in the company, valued at $76,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,776,994 shares of company stock worth $25,253,042. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Legacy Housing by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 126,958 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 574,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 384,980 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth $755,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth $4,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

