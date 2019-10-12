LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LCNB has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.56.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. LCNB had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Smiley sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $25,271.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,885.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Huddle sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $119,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,931 shares of company stock valued at $32,136 and sold 12,517 shares valued at $228,261. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 211,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 586,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 125,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 1,797.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,434 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

