Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Laureate Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -520.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.11). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sterling Capital Partners Iii sold 997,654 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $16,680,774.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $54,940.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,007,699 shares of company stock worth $267,652,310. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,450,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,435,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,734 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,965,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,008,000 after purchasing an additional 207,143 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth $23,585,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

