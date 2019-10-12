Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $569,574.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $554,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,685.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,647. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $13,823,000. KCL Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 227.1% during the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 899,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 624,599 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 679.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 426,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 372,110 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $21.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

