Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 547 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up 0.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,933.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 287,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after acquiring an additional 273,261 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,422,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,001,000 after acquiring an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,691,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,326,000 after acquiring an additional 108,827 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,620,000.

Shares of RWO stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $52.46. 1,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,254. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $52.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.4293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

