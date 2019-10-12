Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,559,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. 318,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,947,920. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $44.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.61.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

