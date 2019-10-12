Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.73. The company had a trading volume of 39,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,119. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.