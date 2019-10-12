Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,119 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,736,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,462,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $83,529,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.65.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $4.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.11. 1,169,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719,388. The firm has a market cap of $248.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.35. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.