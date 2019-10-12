Larson Financial Group LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for 3.8% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,988.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 232,810 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,435,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,273,000 after purchasing an additional 228,243 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,044,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after purchasing an additional 123,361 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of REET traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,464. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.