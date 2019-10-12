Larson Financial Group LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,235 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,783.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,724. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $19.02.

