Larson Financial Group LLC Has $131,000 Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 183.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,022,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,255,015,000 after buying an additional 624,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,025,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,278,779,000 after buying an additional 188,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,597,000 after buying an additional 518,279 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ameren by 7.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,113,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,818,000 after buying an additional 204,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ameren by 20.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,150,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,560,000 after buying an additional 365,135 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,744. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average is $75.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

