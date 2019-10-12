Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 694 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 19,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in 3M by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in 3M by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.74. 1,835,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.15.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

