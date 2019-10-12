Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 1,091 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $878,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.49. 1,604,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.75. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.