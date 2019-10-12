Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 7,292 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises 7.2% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 1.41% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 198,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 252,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 3D Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.65. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $32.47.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

