Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,505,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,567,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,840,000 after buying an additional 1,790,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,169,000 after buying an additional 23,940,007 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.26. 119,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

