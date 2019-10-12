Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 204 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $443,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $448,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 18.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 53.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $5.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $107.46 and a 52 week high of $259.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.18.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 38.25%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.79.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

