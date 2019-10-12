Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Lowers Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $91,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 146.9% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Teradyne by 10.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Teradyne by 117.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $981,887.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,138.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of TER stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.17. The company had a trading volume of 149,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,072. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

