Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,253,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,419,962. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $440.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie set a $226.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp set a $245.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.