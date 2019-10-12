Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $660,000 Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Square by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,838,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,801,564,000 after buying an additional 1,910,823 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Square by 28.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,227,000 after buying an additional 1,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Square by 37.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,034,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,163,000 after buying an additional 1,359,963 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the second quarter worth $319,388,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Square by 542.2% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,616,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,324,000 after buying an additional 3,053,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,984 shares in the company, valued at $30,603,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,489 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $61.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,037.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.65. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.67 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

