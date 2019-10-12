Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 90.1% from the August 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 738.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the second quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 58,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,383. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $451.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 193.25% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

