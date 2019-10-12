Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will post sales of $141.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.50 million. Landec posted sales of $124.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $602.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $597.90 million to $608.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $626.76 million, with estimates ranging from $616.40 million to $632.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. Landec has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $288.32 million, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,107.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $521,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

