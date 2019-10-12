Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares (BMV:KNOW)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares (BMV:KNOW) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33. Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $43.81.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

