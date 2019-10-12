Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,717 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,686,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,571,000 after buying an additional 144,711 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 91.5% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 41,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU opened at $27.95 on Friday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

Separately, Williams Capital raised their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

