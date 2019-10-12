KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $100.45 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00013720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00203384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.01019083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00032188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00088539 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares’ genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 177,801,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,801,051 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.