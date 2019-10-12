Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.31

Kubota Corp (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and traded as low as $72.48. Kubota shares last traded at $72.79, with a volume of 9,058 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on KUBTY shares. ValuEngine raised Kubota from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kubota from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

