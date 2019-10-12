Krios Hits Market Capitalization of $4.55 Million (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Krios token can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Krios has a total market cap of $4.55 million and $51,422.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00207489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.01027947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00087636 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,689,798 tokens. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

