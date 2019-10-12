Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Given New $24.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KRA. ValuEngine cut Kraton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of Kraton stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,806. The firm has a market cap of $953.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.37. Kraton has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $40.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $495.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.35 million. Kraton had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraton will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $206,105.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 13,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $402,886.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kraton by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,667,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,008,000 after acquiring an additional 88,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraton by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,657,000 after buying an additional 114,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kraton by 25.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 835,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after buying an additional 168,065 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Kraton by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 825,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after buying an additional 37,555 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kraton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

