Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.37% of Kosmos Energy worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.74.

NYSE KOS opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.98. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $8.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $395.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.29 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.30%.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.