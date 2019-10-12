Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Receives €44.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €44.19 ($51.39).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.