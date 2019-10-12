Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Knoll Inc, a leading designer and manufacturer of branded office furniture products and textiles, serves clients worldwide.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

NYSE:KNL opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.45. Knoll has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. Knoll had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Knoll will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,252.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew B. Cogan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 518,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,075,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,305 shares of company stock valued at $464,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Knoll by 633.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Knoll by 795.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Knoll in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the second quarter worth about $232,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

