Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$10.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 30.97 and a current ratio of 31.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.51. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of C$7.10 and a one year high of C$8.69.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

