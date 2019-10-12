Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Short Interest Update

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the August 30th total of 5,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of KL stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of -0.13.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KL shares. Roth Capital downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $54.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2,764.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,831,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,435,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 105.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 4,056.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,201,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

