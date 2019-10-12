Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) to announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of KNSL opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,940.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total transaction of $935,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,453,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,063. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

