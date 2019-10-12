Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KIN. Barclays assumed coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Kindred Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.28.

NASDAQ KIN traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 10.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $15.11.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.46% and a negative net margin of 1,583.00%. Research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 32,649 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 94,091 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 494,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 44,753 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

