KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (down previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,255.67.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,731.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,774.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,847.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $856.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

