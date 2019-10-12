KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 18,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,863,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

EFA stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.48. 2,799,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,078,332. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

