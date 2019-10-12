KG&L Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 40,773.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

In other Kronos Worldwide news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew B. Nace bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,164.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,500 shares of company stock worth $177,285. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRO stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,488. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.03.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

KRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.