KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,425 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,134,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,977,000 after buying an additional 578,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,741,000 after buying an additional 228,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,056,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,906,000 after buying an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 20,030.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,983,000 after buying an additional 7,229,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $108.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $132.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average of $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.92.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,130.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,955,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.