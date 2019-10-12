Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,400 shares, an increase of 343.1% from the August 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.18.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($146.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($144.83). Research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

